Drivers across the UK have been warned they face a £200 fine amid a Highway Code rule change coming into effect later this month.

From January 29, drivers will be hit with a £200 fine and six points on their driving licence if they use their mobile phones while driving.

Anybody caught scrolling through their phone when in control of a vehicle face being hit with the three-figure fine.

One exception to Highway Code rule change

Just one exception has been listed as an excuse to be using your phone while driving as part of the rule change.

The only exception to the rule is using your phone to pay for something such as toll roads or drive-throughs when the car is stationary.

GoCompare issues warning to drivers

Ryan Fulthorpe, a car insurance expert at GoCompare, has moved to warn drivers ahead of the rule change at the end of the month.

He said: “With the trial showing the shocking number of people breaking road laws while driving, it is clear that more needs to be done to enforce these safety measures to keep the roads as safe as possible for all road users.

“If the number of drivers caught using their phones continues to reflect the data suggested from the trial, we hope that the ability to effectively penalise those breaking the rules will act as a powerful deterrent to dangerous driving.

“Hopefully, with more accurate and conscientious monitoring of road safety, we will continue to see the number of offences fall and safer roads as a result.”