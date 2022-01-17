THE company behind a controversial waste plant has been granted planning permission to build a sprinkler tank and water pump.
Hywel NMP has said the features will be used “solely to store water to be used in the event of a fire and for no other purpose”.
The updates to the site, on Nine Mile Point Industrial Estate in Cwmfelinfach, were approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council on January 13.
Planning officer, Elizabeth Rowley, said the development will have “limited impact on the street scene”.
Planning permission was sought following a change in Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) regulations, meaning the waste plant now has to comply with additional measures.
These measures did not exist when the original planning permission was granted in 2015.
This planning application received three letters of objection. The waste plant itself has been subjected to lenghty campaigns and protests against it.
The application states: “The application for consideration is not an opportunity to consider the waste recycling facility on the site which has been previously considered.”
