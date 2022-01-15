PERHAPS Boris Johnson has listened to calls to resign if this spoof Facebook advert is anything to go by.
The home of the Prime Minister – No.10 Downing Street – is “available to rent” for an eye-watering £12,346 a month.
The humorous ad was listed on Facebook Marketplace, an area for users to buy and sell goods online.
The post was listed on Wednesday, January 12, hours after Mr Johnson apologised for attending a Downing Street party in March 2020.
The Prime Minister made his first public appearance since after an email was leaked from his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.The email invited Downing Street staff to a gathering on May 2oth, 2020 to “make the most of the lovely weather”.
Mr Johnson apologised to MPs and the country for allowing parties to go ahead in the Number 10 Downing Street garden.
He told the Commons: “With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.”
No.10 Downing Street ‘available to rent’
Despite the national outrage, one social media user found the funny side.
The “seller” posing as The PM joked: “I'll be moving out soon. Fully redecorated not long ago, everyone on the street is really nice we love having the odd party now again. Inbox for more details.”
No.10 is listed as a four-bedroom apartment with three bathrooms and comes unfurnished.
To see for yourself you can find the listing on Facebook Marketplace.
