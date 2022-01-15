THE first lot of houses to be built on the site of the University of Wales campus in Caerleon are being advertised for sale by the developer.
Redrow have posted details of the 'Parc y Coleg' development online.
Homes on the site are a mix of three and four-bedrooms and are advertised as starting from more than £390,000.
This is roughly £170,000 more than the average house price in Newport for the last year which, according to Rightmove, was £219,772.
The top-end properties currently being advertised at the Parc Y Coleg development will set prospective buyers back around £440,000.
However, Redrow's website suggests that there are still much bigger homes 'coming soon', such as the top-of-the-range 'Richmond' - boasting 2,030 square feet.
The homes, Redrow say, have been built in a 'timeless arts and crafts' style.
"Surrounded by beautiful open green spaces, yet superbly located for easy connections to thriving towns and cities nearby, Parc y Coleg lies in the heart of South Wales, but close to everything England has to offer as well," says a statement on their website.
"This stylish collection of homes are situated in historic Caerleon, a town and community that dates back to Roman times, but now just a stone's throw from the thriving City of Newport, and the exciting cities of Cardiff and Bristol."
