A CALDICOT couple welcomed a new addition to their family earlier than expected when their baby son was delivered by his father at the roadside.

Luke Rawlings and partner Gemma Earle were on their way to the Grange Hospital on Friday, January 7, when it became apparent that baby Sonny wouldn't wait that long.

The couple's fourth child — after Ruby, seven, Rosie, four, and Eliza, two — was three days late, and there were plans for Ms Earle to be induced at the Grange that Sunday.

However, on the Thursday night Ms Earle began to experience what the couple thought were Braxton Hicks - a condition which mimics labour pains.

Mr Rawlings explained that he rang the hospital and was told that it sounded like his partner was in fact going into labour, so they got in the car and set off.

But, as they approached Rogiet, Ms Earle started experiencing severe pains, and Mr Rawlings said he heard a "gushing noise".

Ms Earle's waters had broken.

"She said she could feel his head," Mr Rawlings explained

The pair pulled over near a garage at around 1.45am and Mr Rawlings phoned 999. But with no time to waste he ended up delivering his on himself - just 33 minutes later baby Sonny was born, weighing a very healthy 9lbs 3ozs.

"You haven't got any choice you just crack on with it," Mr Rawlings said.

It was a particularly cold evening, so baby Sonny was wrapped up in a blanket and the car heaters turned up to full blast, and Mr Rawlings was told to tie a shoelace around the umbilical cord so as to prevent infection.

"It was freezing outside," he said.

But this wasn't the end of the drama, with the ambulance service call handler telling Mr Rawlings they were seriously short-staffed, and wouldn't be able to get anyone out to them for six or seven hours.

The pair decided to drive home, a midwife from the Grange arrived about 40 minutes later.

Mum and Sonny were driven to the Grange where they spent 24 hours.

"It was nuts," Mr Rawlings said.

"Everyone is so happy that he is healthy."

Sonia Thompson, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s assistant director of operations (Emergency Medical Service), said: “We had a call from Mr Rawlings at 2.12am on Friday, January 7 to reports that his partner was in labour.

“Minutes into the call, while still on the phone to our 999 call handler, Mr Rawlings reported that the baby had been born.

“While arranging help, we advised Mr Rawlings that we were dealing with an extremely high level of demand, and that he could expect a delay for an emergency ambulance.

“We would like to congratulate Mr Rawlings and Ms Earle on their new arrival and extend our very best wishes.

“If the couple would like to discuss their experience in more detail, we would invite them to contact the Trust directly.”