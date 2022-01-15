A CRASH has closed the A465 Head of the Valleys road in the north of Gwent.
Gwent Police have reported that the crash has closed the main road from the sliproad at Tredegar towards Rhymney.
"Please find an alternative route for your journey," they said in a statement.
The AA are reporting heavy traffic around the scene of the crash.
