COACH Wayne Hatswell believes Newport County AFC rediscovered their physical edge to return to winning ways at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles eased to a 4-0 win over Harrogate Town behind closed doors for their first success since mid-December.

Captain Mickey Demetriou opened the scoring with an eighth minute penalty and Dom Telford made it 2-0 just before the break.

The striker hammered in his 18th of the season soon after the restart and his strike partner Courtney Baker-Richardson completed the scoring after 55 minutes.

Hatswell was calling the shots in the absence of manager James Rowberry, who will be back in charge against Scunthorpe next weekend after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We had all week to plan for it when he was in constant dialogue with me, then today he had a meeting with the players on Zoom before the team meeting itself,” said the assistant manager.

“When we scored the third one you could feel that they were dead and buried. It was really pleasing and I am sure he will be glad that the team put a good performance in.”

JOY: Courtney Baker-Richardson made it four for County

County produced a solid display with debutant Josh Pask forming a promising central defensive partnership with Demetriou.

Scot Bennett shielded the defence with energy in the absence of Robbie Willmott, who sat out the game as a precaution because of a knee injury.

“In the whole build-up I said that it was important that we got back having that physical side and a bit more of an edge,” said Hatswell.

“Sometimes we have that because of the crowd and we needed that today because we knew Harrogate were going to be physical.

“That was part of our remit all week and the players delivered. We’ve put the couple of defeats to bed.

“As long as we keep putting in performances like that then we will have more good afternoons than bad. Hopefully with the fans back next time it will set us up for a good couple of months at home.”

Telford continues to impress and has scored in 10 of the last 14 games that he has played. The striker was replaced in the 82nd minute after taking his tally for the campaign to 17.

“I wanted to try and leave him on so he could get his hat-trick but when he went down in the corner with a little bit of fatigue we wanted to look after him,” said Hatswell.

“If there had been fans in the ground then he would have got a massive standing ovation on the way off.

“Full credit to him, he is a top finisher. I don’t know if he got lucky with the first goal but he is a real threat whenever he shifts the ball onto his left foot.”