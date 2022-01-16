There are different Covid tests offered by the Government and Government-approved testing centres - depending on whether you're travelling abroad or testing for work.

More and more of us are searching for Winter sun breaks or taking advantage of cheap flights to bucket list destinations.

But when it comes to travel, you cannot use normal lateral flow and PCR tests through the NHS for holidays.

Instead you have to use rapid antigen tests - provided by private companies who will verify your test results and send a certificate. But what is a rapid antigen test, how does it work and what are the travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?

Fully vaccinated people travelling from the UK no longer need an essential reason to enter France 🇫🇷



A negative PCR or antigen test result taken within 24 hours pre-departure is required if aged 12 and over.



For full details on entry requirements, check travel advice 👇 — FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) January 14, 2022

Antigen tests for travel

Rapid antigen tests for travel are provided by private organisations - who meet the Government's minimum standards for testing. These testing companies send out verified travel certificates which confirm your results.

The antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests - often used for Day 2 tests - are sent out to your home by private companies and work by detecting proteins found on the surface of the virus.

You use the swab and test kit like you would with a lateral flow test device - except you wait a full 30 minutes to get your official results. The NHS lateral flow test devices only require 15 minutes for test results to develop.

Once you've done this, you register your details and rapid antigen test results with your chosen provider, uploading a photo of your test and passport. At this point, your details and image will be sent to a team for analysis and verification.

Within 12 hours, you should receive a travel certificate confirming the validity of your test - giving you the green light to travel abroad.

Rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers

The Government website sets out the current guidance on rapid antigen testing for travel, depending on your vaccination status and where you are going.

There are different rules if you have been in a red list country or territory in the 10 days before you arrive in England, the Government website says. Red list rules apply whether you are fully vaccinated or not.

Different countries will have rules for your arrival - this can be found via the Government website.

