A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

RYAN ASHLEY HODGES, 38, of Cefn Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drink driving with 102 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Llanfach Road, Abercarn, on December 5, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 28 months and told to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

OLIVIA MARSHALL, 42, of Hill Street, Rhymney, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4257 on November 13, 2021.

She was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 15 months and told to pay £220 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Pram business manager swindled her own ‘shambolic’ business

GARETH DAVID PRICE, 36, of Hillside Terrace, Deri, near Bargoed, was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Bailey Street on December 19, 2021.

KYLE ANTHONY PADFIELD, 28, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Tillery Road on March 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMMED ZEGHUM RAZA, 28, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for possession of cannabis in London on May 12, 2021.

TIMOTHY BROWN, 48, of St Tathan’s Place, Caerwent, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BECKY COCHRAM, 35, of Park Place, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GLYNIS DAVIES, 62, of Keene Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.