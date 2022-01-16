PHOTOGRAPHERS across Gwent got the rare chance to capture a natural phenomenon which few get to see in Britain this week as an aurora could be seen in the night sky.

Simon Virgo, of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, took the picture above of the aurora above Keeper's Pond up near Blaenavon.

Typically associated with countries such as Norway or Iceland, aurora are caused by solar winds impacting particles in the upper atmosphere.

They can appear as curtains of a range of colours.

This week's aurora appeared as a sheet of green, low in the sky.

Ceri Badham captured this image of the aurora just outside Shirenewton

Ms Badham said: "The aurora was visible on camera only and not to the naked eye, hence the long exposure which made it difficult with the moon."

