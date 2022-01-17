A stormtrooper costume, a trumpet and a Galleon made of matchsticks were just some of the strange items found in the Travelodge lost and found bin in Wales this year.

Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels over the last 12 months.

And the list includes the items found in the 26 hotels in Wales.

Here are just some of the whacky pieces discovered:

A lucky Buddha diamond necklace

A stained glass door

A 6ft flower arch made from white roses

A marriage certificate

A family of garden gnomes

A collection of Roald Dahl books

A Christmas village made of lego

A Chewbacca costume

A vintage pocket watch

A Bridegroom’s top hat

A set of four palm trees

A Japanese parasol

A surfboard

A work contract

A Louis Vuitton dog carrier

Travelodge hotel staff have reported a significant rise in items being left behind in their hotels over the last 12 months.

Some of the interesting finds include a business plan left behind in Cardiff M4 Travelodge, a set of four palm trees abandoned in Swansea Travelodge and a Christmas village made of Lego, which a customer forgot in Bridgend Pencoed Travelodge.

The housekeeping team at Swansea Central Travelodge were pleasantly surprised when they entered a room to be greeted by a 6ft flower arch made of white roses sitting on the bed, while a customer staying at the Llanelli Central Travelodge left behind his prized collection of garden gnomes.

A bridesmaid staying at Cardiff Llandeyrn Travelodge had the important job of taking six bridesmaid dresses to the wedding venue, due to being too focused on her ‘bad hair day’. Luckily, the hotel manager managed to get them to the wedding on time for the vital ceremony.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman, said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our 26 hotels in Wales and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

“This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

“This includes a Stormtrooper costume, a trumpet, a marriage certificate, six Bridesmaid dresses and a Galleon made of matchsticks.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”