A FURTHER 443 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent and one new death, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.

The new cases were among 2,133 recorded across Wales in the latest 24-hour period, and sixnew deaths across the country, taking the national death total to 6,689.

Of the new cases reported in Gwent, 132 were in Caerphilly county borough, 124 in Newport, 83 in Monmouthshire, 69 in Torfaen and 35 in Blaenau Gwent.

The number of deaths recorded for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,158.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

Blaenau Gwent: 35

Caerphilly: 132

Monmouthshire: 83

Newport: 124

Torfaen: 69

Anglesey: 45

Conwy: 89

Denbighshire: 59

Flintshire: 66

Gwynedd: 47

Wrexham: 111

Cardiff: 270

Vale of Glamorgan: 87

Bridgend: 90

Merthyr Tydfil: 52

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 137

Carmarthenshire: 111

Ceredigion: 35

Pembrokeshire: 72

Powys: 45

Neath Port Talbot: 129

Swansea: 169

Unknown location: 5

Resident Outside Wales: 71