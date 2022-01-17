A MONMOUTHSHIRE woman was caught on the M4 more than four times the drink-drive limit.
Victoria Fieldsend, 47, of Cae Mawr Road in Caldicot was driving over the limit in a Fiat Punto between junctions 34 and 35 on November 3 last year.
Fieldsend recorded 144 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when she was pulled over and breathalysed by officers.
The UK drink drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
She pleaded guilty to drink driving at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 5.
Due to the extremely high reading, Fieldsend was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
She must also complete a maximum of 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £128 surcharge.
Fieldsend has also been banned from driving for two years and eight months.
