UPDATE: The two boys who rushed to the aid of 82-year-old Alan Selwood, who was involved in a collision with a car, have now been identified as 10-year-olds Adam Heard and Callum Jarvis.

Adam said: “We heard a loud bang. We went out and checked what it was. The man was in the road.

“The car stopped and came to check on him.

“We helped him to the side of the road.

“Me and my friend went down the road to flag down a police van. They then called the ambulance.”

Adam’s mum, Amy Heard, said: “It doesn’t shock me as he has got a heart of gold.”

Ms Heard said she had been in contact with Mr Selwood's daughter, Nicola, following the incident.

***

A NEWPORT woman is looking to track down a pair of young good Samaritans who came to the aid of her elderly father after he was involved in a collision with a car.

Alan Selwood, 82, was walking near Beechwood Park in the city at around 7.15pm yesterday evening when the collision happened.

Mr Selwood's daughter, Nicola Selwood-Parry described her father's injuries.

"He was thrown into the air," she said.

"He has broken many bones - including collar bone, ribs, vertebrae and pelvis in two places."

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information on the collision.

Mr Selwood was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, where he is, according to Ms Selwood-Parry, "doing ok".

She now hopes to track down two young boys who were at the scene at the time of the collision and rushed to Mr Selwood's aid as he lay on the street.

"These two young boys immediately ran out into the road to flag down help," she said.

"Luckily it was a police car they stopped.

"I would like to thank these two little heroes for helping my dad, who may not have been so lucky if it wasn't for them."

Ms Selwood-Parry said that police officers had told her the two boys were around 10 or 11 years old.

"I really hope they are not too traumatised by what they saw," she said.

"I'd like them to know my dad is ok and that the whole family appreciate what they did.

"They deserve a huge hug from their families for their bravery."