A NEWPORT woman is looking to track down a pair of young good Samaritans who came to the aid of her elderly father after he was involved in a collision with a car.

Alan Selwood, 82, was walking near Beechwood Park in the city at around 7.15pm yesterday evening when the collision happened.

Mr Selwood's daughter, Nicola Selwood-Parry described her father's injuries.

"He was thrown into the air," she said.

"He has broken many bones - including collar bone, ribs, vertebrae and pelvis in two places."

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information on the collision.

Mr Selwood was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, where he is, according to Ms Selwood-Parry, "doing ok".

She now hopes to track down two young boys who were at the scene at the time of the collision and rushed to Mr Selwood's aid as he lay on the street.

"These two young boys immediately ran out into the road to flag down help," she said.

"Luckily it was a police car they stopped.

"I would like to thank these two little heroes for helping my dad, who may not have been so lucky if it wasn't for them."

Ms Selwood-Parry said that police officers had told her the two boys were around 10 or 11 years old.

"I really hope they are not too traumatised by what they saw," she said.

"I'd like them to know my dad is ok and that the whole family appreciate what they did.

"They deserve a huge hug from their families for their bravery."