A CWMBRAN pub is to remain 100 per cent meat-free after an 'incredible' Veganuary.

Veganuary, as the name suggests, involves adopting a meat and dairy-free diet for the whole of January.

The Queen Inn, in Upper Cwmbran, has said that after the surge in popularity they have experienced after introducing a plant-based menu, they are not going back.

"So many customers are driving over 45 minutes to visit us and we’ve even had a few making three-plus hour trips," said Ryan Edwards, one of the pub's owners.

"Some are booking overnight accommodation nearby."

The menu at the Queen will be very similar to the one brought in for Veganuary, but with a few changes.

"We’ll be getting rid of less-popular options and we’ll be trying out our take on some popular fast food chains’ burgers," Mr Edwards said.

"We’ll be offering the McQueen, as an alternative to the Big Mac, a Double Down, as an alternative to KFC’s version, and a King Burger, which will oppose Burger King’s Bacon Double XL."

After lockdown, which Mr Edwards said had been a "really tough time", the success of the last month has left staff at the Queen feeling "lucky".

"We’ve met so many new faces over the past two years and feel we’re very lucky as some pubs have struggled," he said.

Some of those new faces were people who had never tried vegan food before.

"We’ve had some of our meat-eating regulars starstruck at how good vegan food can really be," Mr Edwards said.

"Most still plan on coming regularly and have decided to incorporate some meat-free nights to their diet.

"Some people try one vegan dish and determine it’s all bad, but they haven’t eaten here yet.

"We’ve always prided ourselves on serving amazing food, and that definitely hasn’t changed now that we’re 100 per cent vegan."