NEWPORT County AFC coach Wayne Hatswell hopes that competition for starts will fuel a promotion push after three changes paid off on the return to winning ways.

The Exiles head to Scunthorpe United on Saturday fresh from a 4-0 win over Harrogate that puts them sixth in League Two, three points off third.

Hatswell called the shots last weekend but manager James Rowberry is back from coronavirus to prepare for the clash with the Iron.

He faces a number of selection headaches after the professional job against Harrogate when on-loan Coventry centre-back Josh Pask, left-back Ryan Haynes and holding midfielder Scot Bennett all came into the side and impressed.

Captain Matty Dolan will be in contention for the matchday 18 after missing the last two games because of Covid while stalwart Robbie Willmott, one of the star performers of the campaign, faces a battle to dislodge Bennett after injury.

RESPONSE: Ryan Haynes performed strongly after being recalled by Newport County

"We've got pretty much like-for-like in most positions now and that's what you need," said assistant manager Hatswell.

"We've got a hell of a lot of games coming up in the business end of the season and we want competition for places.

"We want players to come in and do well. Collectively I felt that we looked physically stronger with 'Benno' in there while 'Haynesy' had done well when coming on in the last few weeks and deserved his chance.

"He put in a good performance and that was really pleasing; we know that he has got good quality, especially going forward, and gives us that natural balance. Generally I was pleased with how the lads that came in did."

Pask's arrival led to dependable James Clarke dropping out of the XI with the loanee making an accomplished debut.

Quick and comfortable on the ball, the 24-year-old formed a strong partnership alongside Mickey Demetriou.

"Pasky was outstanding and reads the game really well," said Hatswell, himself a former centre-back. "He knows when to step in and when not to, when to engage with centre forwards.

"He had a good afternoon. We got in front to make his life easier but he showed what he can do with his pairing with Mickey, with Cameron Norman on the outside of him."

ABSENT: Robbie Willmott had a knee niggle

Willmott missed the fixture after having a scan on a knee niggle.

"I think he just needed a bit of a rest – he's getting on, isn't he?! It was a precaution and if you'd have given him a shirt then he probably would have played," said Hatswell.

"The physio was more concerned with looking after him now than losing him for a couple of weeks."