FOSSIL, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani watches are all included in Watches2U's January sale.

Whether you're looking for a little retail therapy to beat the January Blues or you simply want to take 2022 on in style, it's time to take advantage of these deals.

The UK’s largest independent retailer of branded watches is offering up to 60% with an extra 10% off with the code 10ALL on your favourite branded watches.

Pick up classic and stylish pieces from Skagen, Ice-Watch, Vivienne Westwood and more for a fraction of the price.

Discounted Branded watches from Watches2U

Men's branded watches

Ice-Watch Mens Ice Steel Watch 017328

If you have been eyeing a new watch for yourself, here's your excuse to buy it.

This Men's Ice-Watch silicone strap and a stainless steel case on top of a two-tone face.

The watch also has a two-year warranty and it is worth £169 before the sale.

Using the code 10ALL, it could be yours for £33.29 via the Watches2U website.

Fossil Men's Curator Watch and Straps Gift Set LE1113

Valentine's day is approaching and we think this Fossil men's watch gift set would make the perfect present for the man in your life.

The gift set includes a range of colourful and customisable straps including green, orange, yellow, pink and blue.

It comes with a two-year warranty and it is worth £129.

Take advantage of the savings by purchasing it now for £62.99 with the code 10ALL.

Armani Exchange Men's Dress Watch AX2620

Engineered by Armani Exchange, this men's timepiece includes a black stainless steel bracelet and case.

The watch comes with a 2 years manufacturer certificate of warranty and would make the ultimate gift for someone special.

It is worth £149.99 but has been reduced to £84.99 in its January sale.

And if you use the code 10ALL, you could pick it up for a bargain price of £76.99 instead via the Watches2U website.

Women's branded watches

Michael Kors Ladies Pyper Watch MK2845

Want to beat the January Blues - we suggest leaning into it with a little retail therapy!

This wristwatch has a stunning blue leather strap as well as stainless steel case and white dial.

It comes with a 2 years manufacturer certificate of warranty and was worth £139 before the Watches2U sale.

Using the code 10ALL, you can take it home for £62.99 from the Watches2U website.

Vivienne Westwood Ladies Maida Watch VV090GDBR

Take the time to treat yourself in 2022 and we think this Vivienne Westwood watch might just be the way to do it.

The stunning watch has a brown leather strap with a stainless steel case on top of a gold face.

Just like Watches2U's other models, you will also receive a 2-year manufacturer certificate of warranty.

Reduced from £195, pick it up for £71.99 when you use the code 10ALL on the Watches2U website.

Skagen Ladies Aaren Watch and Straps Gift Set SKW1124

Brighten up the coming winter months with this Skagen watch and straps gift set.

With Valentine's Day on its way, we think that this colourful and thoughtful present would make the ideal present for the woman in your life.

The watch comes with red, dark blue, light blue, green and yellow straps so there's a colour for every mood.

It also has a two-year warranty and was worth £149.99 before the sale.

When you use the code 10ALL, you can walk away with it for the bargain price of £71.99.

Shop the Watches2U January sale via its website.