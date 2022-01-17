AN EMERGENCY road closure is in place throughout this week in Cwmbran.
A section of Ty Box Road, in Pontnewydd, and the footpath leading from there through to Trinity Road, will be closed from today (Monday) for five days.
The closure is in place due to broadband works in the area.
The is no vehicle access to the road, but a pedestrian diversion is in place between Ty Box Close and Trinity Road, via Mount Pleasant Road.
Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained as far as is reasonably practicable, Torfaen council has said.
For more information, contact highways.transportation@torfaen.gov.uk
