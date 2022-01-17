GOOD Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh has revealed she was the victim of sexual assault at the age of 12.
The 44-year-old said talking to a victim of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein for ITV brought back traumatic memories from her childhood.
Ms Ranvir was speaking to survivor Lisa Phillips, 43, for ITV documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.
Ms Phillips recalled how Epstein attacked her on his Caribbean island when she was 21-years-old.
She said: "I went along with it. You’re not going to kick and scream and fight and yell when you’re on an island."
Ranvir Singh opens up about sexual abuse aged 12
Ms Singh waived her right to anonymity to to express her understanding of Ms Phillips' situation in the documentary.
She said: "Speaking to Lisa brought up something that happened to me when I was 12.
"It happened once —and that person is dead— and so I have an understanding of what it’s like and why you would never want to speak of it again."
The documentary will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Tuesday night and will be available on catch-up on ITV Hub.
