Caerphilly-based Educ8 Training is kicking off the new year with an expansion into England after acquiring Haddon Training, based in Berkshire.

The acquisition of Haddon Training sees Educ8 not only expand its footprint in the UK, but also its range of training; with Haddon specialising in the equine sector, delivering apprenticeships in animal care, zookeeping and business.

Last year Educ8 was awarded Best Mid-sized Company to Work For in the UK. It offers apprenticeships and training in the workplace across a range of sectors, from leadership and management, digital marketing and childcare, to hair, beauty and health and social care.

Since Educ8 was founded in 2004 by Colin Tucker, the group has seen significant growth across South Wales and now employs more than 180 staff. It partners with Welsh organisations, including PACEY Cymru and Early Years Wales, to deliver education and training across the country.

Colin Tucker, Educ8 Training founder and chairman, said: “We are proud to be a Welsh enterprise and help Welsh businesses upskill their workforce by providing quality educational and growth opportunities to both employers and learners. Through this development with Haddon Training, we are thrilled to take our training opportunities into England.”

Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 Training said: “Haddon is a prestigious and well-respected training provider. Our ambition is to invest in the infrastructure and resources of Haddon and grow the business over the next five years.”

The deal sees Educ8 Training complete its third acquisition in the last few years, following the purchase of NTS in 2015 and ISA Training in 2018. It will result in the group’s turnover reaching around £13.5m.

Haddon will continue to operate as a separate entity but as part of the Educ8 Group.