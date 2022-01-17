EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a crash in Blaenavon on Friday afternoon.
The crash was on Cwmavon Road, in Blaenavon on Friday, January 14, with the road closed while Gwent Police were at the scene.
Following the crash, which was reported at around 3.30pm on January 14, people were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Gwent Police has confirmed the crash involved one car, with damage caused to a power unit in the area.
No injuries were reported following the one-vehicle crash.
A spokesman for the force said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon, at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 14.
“The collision involved one car and officers attended to assist with traffic management.
“No injuries were reported, and Western Power Distribution also attended after damage was caused to a power unit in the collision.”
