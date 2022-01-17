A BLAENAU Gwent man assaulted two men in Cardiff as part of a homophobic attack.
Ieuan Lewis, 22, has been ordered to carry out 60 hours of community service after carrying out the attack on Moorland Road in Splott on September 17, 2021.
Lewis, of Tillery Road in Abertillery, admitted two counts of assault by beating on December 14.
At Cardiff Magistrates' Court, it was found that the attacks were motivated – either wholly or partly – by the victims’ sexual orientation.
He was sentenced on Friday, January 7, where, alongside the 60 hours of unpaid work, he was ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation to his victims.
The unpaid work had been extended by 20 hours due to the homophobic element of offending, and must be completed before January 6, 2023.
No separate order was made for costs or a surcharge, with compensation to the victims being prioritised.
