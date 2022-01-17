Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week, as well as the M48
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff, and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and M48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 and M48 road closures
- M4 eastbound, junction 28-25a: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed around Newport on Monday night. The motorway will be shut between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 25A for Grove Park, to allow maintenance work to be carried out. The road will be closed between 8pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 45: The exit slip of junction 45 at Ynysforgan will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Monday night. The westbound slip road will be shut to allow surveys to take place.
- M48 westbound, junction 1-2: Overnight closures will hit the westbound carriageway of the M48 this week. Maintenance work will take place between junction 1 for Aust and junction 2 for Newhouse. The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am on Monday and Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 24-26: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 24 for Coldra and junction 26 for Malpas at points this week. Maintenance work will shut the road between 8pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 26-25: Maintenance work will close the M4 eastbound between junction 26 for Malpas and junction 25 for Caerleon this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.
- M4 westbound, junction 23a-28: The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed around Newport on Wednesday night. Maintenance work will shut the motorway between 8pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 34: The exit slip road of the M4 at junction 34 for Miskin will be closed overnight for more than a week. The eastbound slip road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each evening to allow maintenance work to take place. Closures will begin on Wednesday night and end on January 28.
