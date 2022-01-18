COUNCILLORS in Newport will meet this week to decide whether to increase fees for services at Gwent Crematorium.

A report recommends the city council's crematorium committee does not raise prices in the coming year, for market reasons.

A four per cent increase would give the crematorium's proposed budget an extra £45,000 next year, but the report says such a rise would be "risky" given there is "new capacity elsewhere" in the private sector.

It currently costs £828 for an adult cremation at the Gwent Crematorium.

More than 1,400 cremations have been held so far this year at the site, which is located just outside Cwmbran and serves the five council areas that make up the Gwent region.

Newport council is the lead authority for the site, and it is councillors from the city who set the cremation fees.

The report notes the crematorium is facing "continuing financial challenges" including rising maintenance costs and more competition from the private sector.

READ MORE:

The opening of two private crematorium facilities in the area has "heightened choice", and in response to their rival businesses, Gwent Crematorium has extended the length of its ceremonies from 20 minutes to 45 minutes.

The report says this has "improved" the services at Gwent Crematorium, making the site "well-placed in the current market" and "attracting increased business from funeral directors and families".

For this reason, councillors have been advised to freeze prices for the coming year.

Newport City Council's Greater Gwent Cremation Joint Committee will debate the proposals and decide on next year's fees at a meeting later this week.