POLICE and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert has praised Gwent Police as the first Neighbourhood Policing Week begins.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council’s first Neighbourhood Policing Week is a national week of action and is intended to highlight the work done by Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT).

NPTs are made up of chief inspectors, inspectors, sergeants, police constables, community support officers, police volunteers, and specialist teams and focus on the crimes most affecting residents.

Mr Cuthbert, who is a lead for local policing for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said: "The nature of crime is evolving, and policing must evolve with it.

"Gwent’s neighbourhood teams are taking a proactive approach to crime in our communities, working with residents and businesses to tackle local issues and prevent crime from happening.

"They do a fantastic job keeping our communities safe and protecting our most vulnerable residents, and I am pleased to take this opportunity to celebrate the good work that they do."

Gwent Police’s neighbourhood approach focuses on three areas:

Problem solving - Coming up with new ways of tackling crime.

- Coming up with new ways of tackling crime. Early intervention - Preventing crime from happening in the first place.

- Preventing crime from happening in the first place. Engagement - Building strong links with communities.

The NPTs work with partner organisations and members of the community to come up with ways to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Roberts said: "Our neighbourhood teams play an integral role in ensuring the safety of our communities; I'm extremely proud of the difference officers have made in Gwent.

"This week, we’re showcasing some of the work we do to prevent crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour and the steps that we take to protect the most vulnerable.

"A big part of neighbourhood policing is getting out in the community and talking with local residents, businesses and partners.

"By building better links we can create local policing priorities that make a real difference and make people feel safer.

"Our communities play a vital part in informing our response to local crime.

"By providing intelligence, whether that be when reporting via our website, over social media or by calling 101, or when visiting one of our police surgeries or simply stopping and talking to us in the street, you’re helping us shape our response and bring those who blight our communities to justice.

"By continuing to work together, we can ensure that Gwent continues to be one of the safest places to live and work."

Neighbourhood Policing Week begins today on Monday, January 17 and ends on Sunday, January 23.