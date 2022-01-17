A SAFE place has been set up at Cardiff Central railway station.

The designated place, next to the front ticket office at Cardiff Central railway station, has been introduced by British Transport Police (BTP) and Transport for Wales for anyone who feels vulnerable or needs help to use.

The facility offers a safe place for BTP’s neighbourhood policing team to speak to anyone who they have safeguarding or welfare concerns for, allowing officers to conduct enquiries with relatives or partner agencies, without having to take people to a police station.

It will also act as a community engagement hub for officers and PCSOs to give crime prevention advice to passengers, with the space also giving people the chance to meet the local neighbourhood policing team.

BTP Sergeant Simon Livsey said: “We’re so pleased to be able to offer a safe and convenient place at the heart of the city for anyone to use during station opening hours.

“Sadly, we come across vulnerable people every day on the rail network, so we’re thankful to now have an accessible place to provide support to anyone who needs it.

“Cardiff Central station is being used as a pilot, which we hope to be able to replicate elsewhere on the network in Wales and beyond.”

Safety and sustainability director at Transport for Wales, Leyton Powell, added: “We have implemented a number of initiatives over the last few years that has resulted in our staff identifying and supporting people at their time of need - this new space will allow them to do this in a safer environment.

“Cardiff Central is Wales’ busiest station, and we want everyone arriving or leaving the capital through the station to have a safe and comfortable journey.”

Other organisations have been invited to share the space, including:

Welsh Ambulance Service;

South Wales Police;

Cardiff Youth Services.

Area Operations Manager (ABUHB) for Welsh Ambulance Service, Darren Panniers, said: “This is a great facility that is being shared by several agencies for the good of the community and any visitors to our capital.

“It will not only help the vulnerable but anybody in need of on-the-spot support whether it be practical, emotional or physical.

“The clinicians of our city centre Cycle Response Unit will be based at the Safe Place ensuring we have great access onto Cardiff’s busy streets to attend medical emergencies.”

The space is registered on the Cardiff Safe Places scheme – a network of organisations across the city offering a refuge to anyone feeling intimidated, scared or at risk.

People can download the Safe Places app which shows people in real time their closest safe place via a map.

Any issues on the rail network can be reported to BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.