ONE of Wales’ 18 newly reported deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,159 and Wales’ total rises to 6,707 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 3,975 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 817 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 289. Caerphilly recorded 199. There were 132 cases in Blaenau Gwent, 109 in Monmouthshire and 88 in Torfaen.

Only Ceredigion and Anglesey recorded fewer cases than Torfaen.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 66
  • Blaenau Gwent - 132
  • Bridgend – 178
  • Caerphilly – 199
  • Cardiff – 501
  • Carmarthenshire – 325
  • Ceredigion - 51
  • Conwy - 157
  • Denbighshire - 97
  • Flintshire - 130
  • Gwynedd - 89
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 96
  • Monmouthshire - 109
  • Neath Port Talbot - 212
  • Newport – 289
  • Pembrokeshire - 100
  • Powys - 95
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 303
  • Swansea – 330
  • Torfaen - 88
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 124
  • Wrexham - 188
  • Unknown location - 15
  • Resident outside Wales – 100