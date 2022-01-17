ONE of Wales’ 18 newly reported deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,159 and Wales’ total rises to 6,707 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 3,975 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 817 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 289. Caerphilly recorded 199. There were 132 cases in Blaenau Gwent, 109 in Monmouthshire and 88 in Torfaen.
MORE NEWS:
- What is Wales' route out of lockdown? Covid rule changes explained
- These five dogs are lookig for forever homes from Many Tears Animal Rescue
Only Ceredigion and Anglesey recorded fewer cases than Torfaen.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 66
- Blaenau Gwent - 132
- Bridgend – 178
- Caerphilly – 199
- Cardiff – 501
- Carmarthenshire – 325
- Ceredigion - 51
- Conwy - 157
- Denbighshire - 97
- Flintshire - 130
- Gwynedd - 89
- Merthyr Tydfil - 96
- Monmouthshire - 109
- Neath Port Talbot - 212
- Newport – 289
- Pembrokeshire - 100
- Powys - 95
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 303
- Swansea – 330
- Torfaen - 88
- Vale of Glamorgan – 124
- Wrexham - 188
- Unknown location - 15
- Resident outside Wales – 100
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.