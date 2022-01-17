MARTIN Lewis has moved to warn thousands of UK drivers that their car or van insurance could be invalid.
The Money Saving Expert founder has warned drivers will no longer be insured despite having paid for their insurance policies.
Speaking on his ITV show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, Mr Lewis explained that MCE Insurance Company fell into administration last year meaning 100,000 policies had to be cancelled.
Policies taken out before November 9, 2021 ended at midnight on January 14, 2022 while cover for motorbike or scooter insurance will end at midnight on January 31, 2022.
Martin Lewis warns your car insurance could be invalid
Martin Lewis urged viewers to arrange to take out a new policy “pretty sharpish”.
He said: "MCE Insurance Company, which was one of the UK's biggest motorbike insurers, is to cancel all of its 105,000 remaining policies after falling into administration last year.
“The move comes despite the insurer initially promising to honour existing cover.
“For policies taken out prior to November 9 2021, the shake-up means car or van insurance cover will end at midnight on January 14, 2022.
“Cover for motorbike or scooter insurance will end at midnight on January 31, 2022.”
Will people receive money back for their cancelled policies?
Mr Lewis explained how customers will receive most of their money back for unused months as part of their policies thanks to a government refund scheme.
The Financial Service Compensation Scheme (FDCS) is backed by the government and will pay back 90% refunds on unused months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.