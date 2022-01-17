FIREFIGHTERS spent an hour putting out a fire at a Newport house.
Last week, on Thursday, January 13, emergency services rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Maindee area of Newport.
The picture below shows smoke billowing from the house which was on Gordon Street in Newport.
The blaze was reported to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service just before 3.30pm on Thursday, January 13.
Crew from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service arrived at the scene with a fire engine.
Firefighters used their specialist equipment to tackle the house fire, which was reportedly put out just before 4.30pm, just over an hour after they'd received report of the incident.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 3.27pm on Thursday, January 13, we received reports of a fire at a property on Gordon Street in Newport."
She continued: “Crews attended the scene and worked to extinguish the fire using specialist equipment. A stop message was received at 4.29pm.”
