ABUSE and intimidation of councillors and local government candidates is on the rise, the leaders of political groups in Caerphilly have warned.

In a joint statement, three of the county borough's most senior politicians have condemned the "increasing" level of abuse and threats, which they say is "unacceptable" and "undermines" democracy.

The three said councillors and candidates "all have the right to carry out our civic duties without fear of being attacked or abused" and promised to take action against perpetrators "if deemed necessary".

Their warning comes days after the deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council revealed he had needed to report threats and online abuse to the police.

Jamie Pritchard, a Labour councillor for the Morgan Jones ward, described the vitriol directed at local representatives "across the board" as "toxic".

Following his comments, the council's leader, Labour's Philippa Marsden – together with Plaid Cymru leader Colin Mann and independent group leader Kevin Etheridge – said they "stand together to call for an end to abuse, intimidation and harassment of any kind".

Ahead of May's local government elections, the three party leaders said they "pledge to participate in a fair election campaign which is based on positive campaigning and merit, rather than personal attacks and smears against individuals".

"We encourage all elected members and candidates in the forthcoming election to do the same," the three said, adding that they would "call out" any inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Etheridge also wrote to the Argus this week, revealing members of his independent group had received an abusive letter after they were out distributing leaflets.

"To use unacceptable comments like 'scumbags' is totally unjustified and I am not prepared to have my colleagues and I abused in this way," he said in Monday's edition of the Argus. "The matter and the handwritten letter [have] now been referred to the police for investigation."