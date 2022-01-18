A THUG left a man needing facial reconstruction after breaking his jaw with two punches during an unprovoked attack in a pub beer garden.

Kyle Whitney attacked Ryan Wales at the Cambrian Inn in Tredegar where his victim was celebrating his 21st birthday with family and friends

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, said the defendant assaulted the complainant after he’d offered to show him a magic trick.

Keen sportsman Mr Wales has had to give up playing rugby and football following the attack which has left him with life-changing injuries.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Whitney had appeared “agitated and intoxicated” while speaking to one of the victim’s friends.

MORE NEWS

Miss Wynn Morgan said: “Mr Wales went up to them and asked them if they wanted to see a magic trick.

Kyle Whitney. Picture: Facebook

“The defendant punched him twice with a clenched fist to the left hand side of his face causing him to stumble back.”

Mr Wales was taken to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, where he was treated for fractures to the left and right sides of his jaw.

READ MORE: Pram business manager swindled her own ‘shambolic’ business

In a victim impact statement, he said: “There was no rhyme or reason for him to assault me.

“It was a completely unprovoked assault which has left me with a serious injury for the rest of my life.

Kyle Whitney. Picture: Gwent Police

“I needed facial reconstruction after spending two days in hospital.

“It was a senseless act without any justification.”

Mr Wales had screws and plates inserted during surgery and the attacks has left him with two scars and a “misshapen face”.

Whitney told detectives in his police interview that he had drank five to six pints of Thatchers Gold cider before the assault.

He said he had felt “scared and surrounded” before he lashed out at Mr Wales.

Kyle Whitney. Picture: Facebook

Whitney, 27, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, admitted causing his victim grievous bodily harm.

The assault took place last summer.

The defendant had one previous conviction for assaulting a police officer in 2016 for which he was conditionally discharged.

Gareth Williams, representing Whitney, said: “He is very sorry about this and he can’t take away what he did.

“The majority of the time he is a good person.”

The defendant’s barrister asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty plea and good references from his employer and a neighbour.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told Whitney: “This was a serious offence of wounding that took place in the beer garden of a pub when you, without warning or reason whatsoever, punched your victim.

“You caused him serious fractures to both sides of the jaw.

“He suffered extreme pain and had to follow a liquid diet for a long time.

“Your victim had enjoyed contact support but they are now closed to him.”

He added: “Alcohol appears to be a problem for you.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge following his release from prison.