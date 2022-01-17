POLICE are investigating after the Cardiff City women's football team were terrified when a brick was hurled through their coach sunroof on a motorway.

Shattered glass was strewn across the seats of the bus as the Cardiff City women's team players travelled back from a game.

It came after a group of children were seen throwing bricks onto the M4 motorway near the luxury Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Gwent.

Picture: Wales News Service

Cardiff City women's football team managed to escape serious injury while a gaping hole was left in the sunroof.

Head coach James Fishlock said: "Driving home from Oxford and a group of kids throwing bricks off the flyover on the M4 westbound, goes through the sunroof of the coach, glass everywhere, luckily no injuries but what goes through people heads?

"It’s crazy and so dangerous."

"It landed on a seat between three of us. Thankfully it was a 49-seater coach or we would have definitely had injuries."

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating several reports of items being thrown at motorists on the M4 between junctions 23A and 24 near Magor on Sunday 16 January.

“No injuries were reported although six vehicles – including three cars, one coach, one lorry and one van – were damaged by items believed to be bricks, rocks and stones.

“Officers attended, after a group of youths on bicycles were reportedly seen on the Waltwood Road bridge, to conduct a search of the area."

Picture: Wales News Service

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages with the following references: