A NEWPORT bridge that was closed last summer over fears that it would collapse is set to reopen to pedestrians in the next week following the completion of initial repair works.

Old Bassaleg Bridge was hastily shut by Newport City Council last August, leaving residents at Forge Mews temporarily stranded until a new entry point was made just off the A467 road.

Residents were urged to leave their homes by the council over fears that emergency services would not be able to access their houses due to the bridge closure, however, some chose to stay put.

Residents were initially told to leave their homes over safety concerns.

In a letter to residents, Newport City Council said: “Structural assessment advice is the bridge is now safe to be reopened for pedestrian use only.

“Further specialist works including the lifting of the complete structure and replacement of bearing on the west abutment is necessary to support the final goal to fully reopen the bridge to vehicular traffic.”

With the initial phase of emergency repairs completed, consultants are now looking into the next stage of the works – which will include closing the temporary entrance created off the A467 road.

They say that the acoustic sound barrier fence will be reinstalled, but a small section will remain open for emergency vehicle access.

Temporary parking bays along nearby Viaduct Way are now being considered for Forge Mews residents – who would then have to walk across Old Bassaleg Bridge to their homes.

The council added: “The lifting and testing of the structure is a complex operation on a bridge that weighs over 1,000 tons.

“The works are restricted by the fact that we can only enter the river at certain times of year.

“Clearly there is still considerable works to be undertaken to complete the bridge remedial repairs and we trust this next phase takes us some way forward in the aim to get the residents back to normality.”