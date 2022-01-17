South Wales Argus
Raglan A40 crash: Paramedics at scene, road remains closed

By Ross Rondel

  • Paramedics are at the scene of a one vehicle crash on the A40 near Raglan this afternoon.
  • The road remains closed in both directions between Raglan and the Hardwick roundabout in Abergavenny.