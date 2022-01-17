Raglan A40 crash: Paramedics at scene, road remains closed
- Paramedics are at the scene of a one vehicle crash on the A40 near Raglan this afternoon.
-
- The road remains closed in both directions between Raglan and the Hardwick roundabout in Abergavenny.
