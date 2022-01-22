TAKE a look at this luxury home hidden away in the Welsh valleys.

On the outside, this house, near to Tranch, isn't visually all that special by any means, but looks can certainly be deceiving.

With seven bedrooms and a fair few fancy features inside, this property offers a whole lot of real estate for £625,000, which is the region in which offers are being considered.

Brought to market by Sage and Co Property Agents in Cwmbran, you can see just what’s so good about this one below.

What’s so special about this property?





Located on the outskirts of Pontypool, this house is located high up on the valley, offering privacy in the immediate vicinity, and impressive views of the surrounding area.

According to the selling agent, the property is “one of a kind, with stunning panoramic views”, which would be difficult to argue with, in all fairness.

Inside, there are seven bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two separate shower rooms, along with a number of living or reception type rooms.

Pictures taken for the benefit of this listing show the house largely unfurnished, and as such, it is a little tricky to see its full potential.

But, just the sheer number of empty rooms shows that while there are officially seven bedrooms and three reception rooms, the house could quite easily be reconfigured to the needs of a new owner.

And, even though much of the house is currently empty, there are a few luxury elements which remain.

The kitchen (Credit: Sage and Co)

Firstly, the kitchen. While the bright red colour scheme is likely to be an acquired taste, it is substantial in size, open plan in nature, and full of the modern features that you would expect from a kitchen.

Arguably, the star attractions are the bathrooms, which have been modelled to a high standard.

The shower rooms are impressive in themselves, but the suite bathroom, which has a sunken bath in the middle, is almost worth the asking price alone.

The stunning bathroom (Credit: Sage and Co)

Finally, while it looks like it could use some TLC at this time, the outdoor space is nothing to be sniffed at, either.

There is an outdoor pool, which will likely come into its own in the warmer months of the year, and a timber built outhouse, which could easily be used as a gym or office.

The gardens themselves are landscaped, while there is said to be plenty of room for multiple cars to park on-site.

The outdoor pool (Credit: Sage and Co)

This property is on sale courtesy of Sage and Co, and can be viewed online at Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted on 01633 838888.