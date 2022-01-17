TWO arrests were made by Gwent Police after a dispersal order was issued in Blackwood on Friday evening.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and a referral to the Youth Offending Service has been submitted.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of breaching a community protection notice, committing a public order offence, and assaulting an emergency worker.
She was later charged with these offences and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates Court next month.
Increased patrols took place throughout the weekend as Caerphilly's neighbourhood policing team looked to take action against those causing harassment, alarm or distress.
The dispersal order gave officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour was likely to contribute to disorder in the community.
Additional powers given to officers resulted in two arrests.
Officers also issued three road traffic offence reports for offences including driving without insurance, issued seven dispersal notices and made six stop searches (one of which resulted in the seizure of controlled drugs).
Neighbourhood inspector for Caerphilly Central, Andrew Boucher, said: “We’re committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and any behaviour that negatively affects the quality of life for residents in the area.
“As part of the weekend’s operation, we issued a dispersal order and dedicated additional resources to address the recent increase in reports of anti-social behaviour.
“We continue to work with partners – including Caerphilly County Borough Council, local schools and the Youth Offending Service – to ensure we tackle the problem from all angles.”
