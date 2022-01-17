A JURY in a murder trial heard the brother of the alleged victim describe him dying before his eyes after being stabbed.

Five defendants are accused of murdering Newport father Ryan O’Connor for his Gucci bag in the Alway area of the city last summer.

Joseph Jeremy, 17, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Cardiff, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, and Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, Cardiff, are all on trial.

A Newport Crown Court jury heard a witness statement made by Mr O’Connor’s brother, Daniel O’Connor, read by prosecutor James Wilson.

Ryan had visited his brother and his family in Alway shortly before he died nearby on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Daniel O’Connor recalled: “He said he had been out playing golf that day.

“He showed me a Gucci bag he picked up that day.

Ryan O'Connor

“I wasn’t bothered about it but Lauren (Daniel’s partner) took an interest and Ryan asked her if it was genuine and asked her to smell it.

“He was quite taken by this bag.”

I was then told Ryan was gone and he was dead

The brothers had drank some Stella Artois lager before Ryan left at 8.45pm.

Daniel revealed he was having a shower when he was told Ryan had been stabbed.

“I could hear Lauren had started to scream,” he said. “I jumped out of the shower.”

After quickly putting clothes on he ran to the scene.

He said: “I ran over to Ryan and saw a male trying to help him by doing chest compressions.

I didn’t know this man but knew him as a local resident.

“I leaned on the floor by Ryan’s head and offered to help.

“He was bare chested as the other man did chest compressions.”

Daniel added: “Everything happened so fast. It seemed like seconds but it must have been longer.

“Police vehicles turned up and people were asking where the ambulance was.

“Two people wearing red jumpsuits took over.

I walked up to Ryan but I couldn’t see any movement.

"I was then told Ryan was gone and he was dead.

“I said I had to go and tell my mother.

“I moved away from Ryan and was escorted away from the taped area. Lauren hugged me and I told her he was gone. Then the shock hit me.

“I can’t remember what happened after this, everything became a blur.

“I couldn’t notice if anything had been taken from Ryan, I was more worried about his welfare and doing what I could to help him.”

Jurors were also shown dramatic police body worn footage showing Aquilina being tackled to the ground and arrested in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff.

He was detained after the car he and his co-defendants were travelling in crashed following a high speed chase.

During the suspect’s arrest, an officer can be heard telling him: “You’re under arrest on suspicion of murder you *****”.

He can also be heard saying “You’re going to prison for life you ****”.

PC Benjamin Thomas said in a witness statement: “I was able to tackle the fourth male to the ground and he began to struggle violently as he rolled across the grass with his arm around my neck in a vice-like grip and I struggled to breathe.

“I now know that person to be Lewis Aquilina.

“He was trying to cause me serious harm or worse. I was joined by another officer and Aquilina loosened his grip for me to free my head.

“He continued to struggle to get free.”

PC Thomas added: “I have never experienced such a violent struggle with a suspect.”

All the defendants deny murder, manslaughter and robbery.

The trial continues.