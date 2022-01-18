POLICE are appealing for anyone who witnessed a one-vehicle crash on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny yesterday to contact them.

The road was closed for around 10 hours after the crash, which happened at around 2pm on Monday.

Gwent Police is asking anybody with dash-cam footage that was travelling along the A40 at the time to come forward.

In a statement yesterday evening, the force said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 at the Hardwick gyratory in Abergavenny at around 2pm on Monday 17 January.

“The collision involved one car and officers attended to assist with traffic management and the road is closed between Abergavenny and Raglan in both directions.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance have also attended, and the incident is ongoing.

"We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any dash-cam footage of A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan, between 1.45pm and 2.15pm, to come forward.

"The road is closed between Abergavenny and Raglan in both directions.

"The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Motorist are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

"Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting reference 2200018109, or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The road re-opened at around midnight.