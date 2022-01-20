WORK to restore Newport's iconic Westgate Hotel to its former glory is continuing to take shape, and Argus readers have taken the opportunity to share their memories of the venue, which played a vital role in the city’s history.

Last week, we reported that listed building consent has been given by Newport City Council, allowing for security hoardings to be removed from the front of the former hotel, and to replace the front doors.

Once complete, it will open up the Commercial Street entrance, and prove to be a more eye catching sight for passers-by.

In addition, it will allow for access to the inside of the venue for visitors to future events inside the French Renaissance style, Grade II-listed hotel.

While it has certainly seen better days since its days as a hotel, and has been largely disused since 2009, it is still held in high regard by Newport residents.

Following news of the entranceway restoration, a number of Argus readers took the opportunity to share memories of their experiences inside the Westgate Hotel over the years.

You can check out a selection of these comments below.

Argus readers react to Westgate Hotel

On the South Wales Argus Facebook page, we asked “What are your memories of the Westgate? Have you ever been inside the ballroom or walked up the grand staircases?”

Some of the answers are below, and you can join in the conversation here.

Linda Cerqua said: “I remember going there to the children’s ball with my cousin when I was a little girl, we had a great time.”

Maggie Hopkins said: “We had our wedding reception there in 1978, lovely building.”

Karen Crooks said: “We had our wedding reception and evening party in there in 1982. We have lovely photos of us on the grand staircase.”

Helen Thomas said: “I worked here 1988 to 1991, I have such great memories of this hotel. I was deputy housekeeper and absolutely loved it! I know every part of this hotel and would love to go back in there one day just to see the magnificent staircase that I cleaned daily. Stayed in many different rooms and cleaned the bedrooms of famous people.”

Sarah McLoughlin said: “My earliest memories were some fantastic Christmas parties when I worked at the big blue bank. Following that, fitness classes. A great hotel with some happy memories.”

Angela Tarr said: “I worked there in the 70's, it was a beautiful building inside and out. Lovely memories.”

Aaron Perrott-douglas said: “Be nice to see the entrance in use again.”

Tracy Whittaker said: “We had our wedding reception there in 1992, and stated in the honeymoon suite! It was a lovely grand hotel.”