THE leader of the Conservative group on Newport City Council has said he is feeling confident for the May elections – while the situation in Westminster continues to rumble on.

Cllr Matthew Evans said: “It is going to be interesting because it depends how much people focus on local issues or national issues.”

There are currently calls for Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson to resign after it was revealed that he attended a gathering during lockdown, in May 2020.

A senior civil servant is now investigating the gathering and other instances of possible rule breaking.

At a council cabinet meeting held on Friday, January 14, senior Newport councillors condemned the actions of Conservative MPs who attended the gathering.

Cllr Debbie Harvey, who represents Alway, described the UK politicians’ actions as “disgusting”.

Ward councillor for Caerleon, Jason Hughes said: “They do not reflect the politicians I know, it is unbelievable to most of us.”

Leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd, said that she attended a late meeting on May 20, 2020.

Cllr Mudd went on to say: “There was no wine, there was no cheese, we are not all the same. Public service is a privilege and an honour, some public servants would do well to reflect on that.”

Cllr Evans, leader of the Conservative group, said councillors were elected to deal with local issues.

He said his party had started selecting candidates and weighing up options for their manifesto in preparation for the election in May this year. They are canvassing people’s views via their website to find out “what people want”.

Cllr Evans, who represents Allt-yr-yn and has been a Conservative councillor since 1998, said he was “interested” to see how young people voted. This council election will be the first where 16 and 17-year-olds can vote.

He added: “Things can change pretty dramatically. We do not take anything for granted.”