AN 81-YEAR-OLD woman who makes jewellery for charity has spoken about the importance of domiciliary eye care during the pandemic.

Jean Hellier, from Maindee in Newport, has for a number of years created and donated jewellery to Shine – a charity which supports those living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

One of her sons was born with spina bifida – a condition which causes a ‘split spine’. The charity has supported her son, now 54, for most of his life, helping him get his first flat when he was just 19.

In recent months, Mrs Hellier has found it difficult to continue making jewellery as she was having trouble with her eyesight.

She was unable to visit a local opticians as she is undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, so she contacted Specsavers’ Home Visits team instead.

They came to her home and provided her with some new magnifying glasses – improving her vision and in turn allowing her to continue her much-loved hobby.

Mrs Hellier said: "When you’re clinically ill, it’s important to have a hobby. I find it very therapeutic. I love making jewellery and doing my bit for the team at Shine – they work so hard to fundraise and I appreciate what they’ve done to support my son so much."

Mrs Hellier’s jewellery continues to raise much needed funds for Shine so it can continue to support people with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Helen Allen, from the Shine charity, said: "We are so grateful to Jean for all her continued support to us, even during Covid.

"Her jewellery has certainly been popular with our customers in the shop and we are delighted that she is making a good recovery from her treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and that she was able to have a home visit from Specsavers. These services are so important to our members for their independence and wellbeing."

Mrs Hellier said: "I’m extremely grateful for the Specsavers Home Visits team who came out to see me and provided me with some new glasses so I can continue making jewellery. Because of Covid and being vulnerable, I haven’t been able to see a lot of my family, so it was lovely to see some new faces."

Specsavers Home Visits in Gwent carry out comprehensive free eye tests in the home for people who qualify for an NHS-funded eye test and are unable to leave their house unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability. The team also carry out tests in residential and care homes.

Katie James, an optometrist director with the Specsavers Home Visits team in Gwent, said: "We are pleased that our work can allow others to continue doing the things they love – making life a little bit easier for them.

"It is very important to us that people have access to our services, especially older people, as we are conscious that we might be the only people they see that week. We are extremely proud to be helping Jean to continue raising money for such a good cause."