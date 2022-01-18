Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced new trips and flights from Bristol to Iceland.
Customers will be able to book to visit Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik in winter 2022/2023.
Whether you want to see the Northern Lights, Golden Circle or the city of Reykjavik, Jet2.com has plenty of options.
Three dedicated trips, organised by Jet2CityBreaks, are available to book for as low as £60 deposit per person.
Flight times and tickets can be found via the Jet2.com website.
CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Steve Heapy said: "Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand, so we are delighted to be launching a brand-new programme of dedicated trips and flights to Iceland from Bristol Airport for Winter 22/23.
"The unrivalled natural wonders of Iceland are making it a firm favourite with our customers, and the choice of award-winning flights and breaks through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are looking ahead to a very busy programme next winter."
Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include a guided Northern Lights Tour, flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 3 and 4-star hotels in central Reykjavik.
When can I travel?
The schedule for Jet2.com trips from Bristol Airport to Keflavík International Airport is:
- Thursday March 30 (four-night trip)
- Monday April 3 (three-night trip)
- Thursday April 6 (four-night trip)
Book via the Jet2.com website here or Jet2CityBreaks website here.
