DRAGONS winger Owen Jenkins will return for Wales Sevens in Spain this weekend.

The 28-year-old has been named in the 13-strong squad for the HSBC Sevens World Series rounds in Malaga and Seville along with Dragons youngster Ewen Rosser and Frankie Souto plus Pontypool speedster Lloyd Lewis.

Jenkins earned a shot at Rodney Parade thanks to his exploits on the sevens circuit and was a regular in the first season under Dean Ryan.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order and is yet to add to his 19 appearances this season.

Wales go up against France, Kenya and Canada in Pool D in Malaga as they return to the World Series after a two-year gap because of Team GB's preparations for the Olympics.

"Two weeks isn't the longest of preps going into a World Series but it has been a really positive experience and I'm happy to have got selection done," said head coach Richie Pugh.

"It's brilliant to see a Wales side back on the World Series, it's been a little strange watching it the last year and seeing GB represent us – to get the three feathers back on the series is great for the programme."

"We're looking to see growth in the group and confidence in the performance and we just want the boys to fulfil their potential.

"We've seen it in training but we're genuinely excited to see what they can do on the world stage against some the best sevens players in the world.

Wales squad: Lloyd Evans (Aberavon), Callum Carson (Ospreys), Frankie Souto (Dragons), Morgan MacRae (Scarlets), Tom Brown (Wales 7s), Luke Treharne (Wales 7s), Arthur Lennon (Speranza 7s), Tom Williams (Wales 7s), Morgan Williams (Wales 7s), Owen Jenkins (Dragons), Lloyd Lewis (Wales 7s / Pontypool), Ewan Rosser (Dragons), Cole Swannack (Speranza 7s)