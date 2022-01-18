ABERGAVENNY Leisure Centre has re-opened its doors to the public following a £1.7 million refurbishment.

The revamp has created a wellness hub over the first floor and a range of new facilities.

These include an extended fitness suite, group exercise studio, spin studio, new fitness changing facilities and coffee vending facility on the ground floor.

However the council has advised that, “due to unforeseen circumstances”, the swimming pool at Abergavenny Leisure Centre will be closed this month.

Investigatory works are being carried out and updates will be shared on MonLife’s website.

Cllr Lisa Dymock, the council’s cabinet member for community wellbeing and social justice, said: “It is extremely fulfilling to see the doors open on this exciting project.

“We are committed to investing in and developing leisure facilities across our county, which has such a positive effect for not only our current residents, but future generations too.

“Seeing the incredible facilities shows just how hard MonLife have worked.”

The revamp follows a refurbishment of Monmouth Leisure Centre in 2019, while money has also been allocated to improve Chepstow Leisure Centre.

Plans are also in place to improve leisure facilities in Caldicot, though a Levelling-up Fund bid to carry out the work was rejected in the autumn.