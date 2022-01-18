Live updates from Gucci bag robbery murder trial

Ryan O’Connor: Newport Gucci bag robbery murder trial live
- Four men – Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliott Fiteni and Kyle Raisis – and teenage boy Joseph Jeremy, 17, are on trial accused of murdering Newport dad Ryan O’Connor for his Gucci bag on Thursday, June 10, 2021
