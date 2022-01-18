AS THE the end of January looms, love is almost in the air with Valentine's Day on February 14.
Some jewellery is the perfect gift for your loved one to show how much you care and what better way to celebrate love than a heart-shaped necklace, ring or earrings?
Whether looking for an engagement ring or keepsake necklace, there are plenty of places to buy some nice jewellery to mark the romantic occasion.
We've rounded up our favourite pieces from Pandora, Beaverbrooks, Selfridges and more.
Heart-shaped jewellery for Valentine's Day
Rings
- 9ct Rose Gold Cubic Zirconia I Love You Ring - £64.99 from H Samuel.
- Timeless Wish Sparkling Heart Ring - £60 from Pandora.
- Silver and Rose Gold Plated Heart Ring - £49 from Beaverbrooks.
- Luminita Mother of Pearl Inlay Heart Gold Plated Statement Ring - £42 from Oliver Bonas.
- Vera Wang 18ct White Gold 0.95ct Diamond Heart Ring - £2375 from Ernest Jones.
- Vashi Foundations 18k yellow-gold and 0.02ct diamond heart ring - £290 from Selfridges.
- I Love You Heart Shaped Gemstone Ring - £140 from Not On The High Street.
- Lifelong Heart ring - £68 from Swarovski.
Necklaces
- Michael Kors Love Yellow Gold Tone CZ Heart Necklace - £89 from H Samuel.
- Sparkling Freehand Heart Necklace - £60 from Pandora.
- Silver And Rose Gold Plated Double Heart T-Bar Necklace - £50 from Beaverbrooks.
- Zada Hammered Heart Double Row Layered Necklace - £24 from Oliver Bonas.
- 9ct Yellow Gold 0.20ct Diamond Heart Necklace - £599 from Ernest Jones.
- Rachel Jackson deco grooved-hearts yellow-gold plated pendant necklace - £55 from Selfridges.
- Personalised Double Heart Charm Necklace - £20.30 from Not On The High Street.
- Lifelong Heart necklace - £57 from Swarovski.
Earrings
- 9ct Yellow Gold Diamond Heart Stud Earrings - £99 from H Samuel.
- Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings - £35 from Pandora.
- Silver Rose Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Heart Charm Hoop Earrings - £45 from Beaverbrooks.
- Una Stud Earrings - £145 from Swarovksi.
- Arcelia Flower Inlay Heart Drop Huggie Earrings - £15 from Oliver Bonas.
- Michael Kors Love Silver Cubic Zirconia Heart Earrings - £115 from Ernest Jones.
- Tiffany & Co. Return to Tiffany Heart Tag mini sterling silver and 0.01ct diamond stud earrings - £445 from Selfridges.
- Silver And Gold Vermeil Heart Earrings - £56.25 from Not On The High Street.
