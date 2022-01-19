A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MASIE-BETH JONES, 21, of King Street, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drink driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale, on December 11, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £464 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DORAN REAMES, 32, of Lower Hill Street, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Tredilion Road, Abergavenny, on December 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN GARETH DAVIES, 29, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £184 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing a charity box containing cash of an unknown amount from the Dynevor Arms pub on September 5, 2021.

KELLY ANN PLUMLEY, 29, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for 16 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen in Newport on December 12, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £481 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL CONGREVE, 24, of Brook Rise, Oakdale, Caerphilly, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident occurred whereby personal injury was caused, driving without due care and attention and driving with cannabis in his blood on the A4048 Tredegar on June 2021.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, three-month curfew, banned from driving for two years and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ABIGAIL POWELL, 27, of Coronation Street, Blaina, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 22, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSIF STEFANOVIC, 40, of Castle Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing a raincoat and blanket from Primark on January 10.

ALEXANDRU LUCIAN BARSAN, 30, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Wharf Road on December 11, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT NORMAN, 33, of Mountain Road, Llanover, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £389 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder on December 10, 2021.