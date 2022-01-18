ROSS Moriarty is one of Six Dragons to be included in Wales' squad for the Six Nations as he continues his comeback from shoulder surgery.

Moriarty is joined in Wayne Pivac's 36-strong selection by fellow back row forwards Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright, locks Will Rowlands and Ben Carter and tighthead Leon Brown.

Hooker Elliot Dee misses out with an ankle injury - Dragons target Bradley Roberts is included in his absence - while there is still no place for wing Jonah Holmes, who was a surprise omission from the autumn squad.

Moriarty, a cap shy of his half century, hasn't played since suffering a shoulder injury in the autumn opener against New Zealand and would appear to be an unlikely inclusion in the 23 for the February 5 opener against Ireland in Dublin.

The 27-year-old will link up with the national squad with the potential of him getting game time in the Dragons' United Rugby Championship clash with Benetton at Rodney Parade a week on Friday.

Dragons flanker Taine Basham starred in the autumn

Basham starred for Wales when playing every minute of the autumn campaign while Wainwright, Rowlands and Carter also featured.

Tighthead Brown is back in the Test squad after returning to club duty at the end of November following a nerve 'stinger'.

Fly-half Dan Biggar has been named as captain and the squad included uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake, Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan and Cardiff back rower James Ratti.

Head coach Pivac said: "We are excited to get back together as a squad when we meet up on Monday.

"The Guinness Six Nations is a very special competition and we want to go out and win, like every other nation. This is tournament rugby, so it’s about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

“Last year the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries and, while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

“With the world cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France."

WALES 2022 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS SQUAD

Forwards (20)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby – 1 cap)

Leon Brown (Dragons – 16 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

Ben Carter (Dragons – 5 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 2 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

James Ratti – (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Backs (16)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 29 caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 52 caps)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

FIXTURES

Sat 05/05/22 Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium KO 2.15pm (ITV & S4C)

Sat 12/02/22 Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, KO 2.15pm (BBC & S4C)

Sat 26/02/22 England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 4.45pm (Itv & S4C)

Fri 11/03/22 Wales v France, Principality Stadium, KO 8pm (BBC & S4C)

Sat 19/03/22 Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, KO 2.15pm (BBC & S4C)