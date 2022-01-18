Looking for a bargain? Here's 10 properties which are coming up for auction next month.

The properties listed here, along with some 60 others, are being offered for sale in an online auction held by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with bidding starting on Tuesday, February 1 and ending from 5pm on Thursday February 3.

Number 1, Church Avenue, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, is a terraced property with a guide price of £73,000-plus. It is a three-bedroom house offering good living accommodation but requiring improvement. The property, extended at the back and with gardens front and rear, is ideal for buy to let purposes and could achieve around £600-£650 pcm, depending on standard.

Number 1, Marshfield Ave, Trinant, is a semi-detached property with a guide price of £75,000-plus. It is an investment opportunity as the property has an established tenant keen to remain. It has benefited from numerous improvements including external wall insulation and UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

Double bay-fronted 6, Brynglas Avenue, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £124,000. The three-bedroom, mid-terrace property comprises two reception rooms, a kitchen and a utility area. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

A traditional semi detached property, 6, Jubilee Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, has a guide price of £58,000-plus. It is currently let at £430 per calendar month making it an ideal investment. It has two double bedrooms, a lounge, diner, kitchen and ground floor shower room.

Situated in a popular residential area of Newport, 9, Junction Road, (a three-bedroom house) and 9a (a studio annexe), has a guide price of £117,000. The house provides open plan lounge and kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms. The studio annexe apartment, with its own private front entrance, offers bedroom/lounge, kitchen, shower room and hallway with small courtyard area. The properties are being sold with sitting tenants

A two-storey building located in a prominent corner position, 3 & 5 Spencer Street, Ebbw Vale, has a guide price of £90,000-plus. Planning has been granted to convert this former printers and stationers into two, two-bedroom flats and an A2 commercial premises on the lower ground floor. The property comprises two rooms to the ground floor, three rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom on the first floor, and two rooms to the lower ground floor.

A commercial unit with residential planning at 8/8a Market Street, Ebbw Vale, has a guide price of £43,000. This three-storey building, formerly an opticians, is ready for renovation. There is access to the rear of the property, which also may provide space for parking.

An excellent opportunity to acquire a three-storey, seven bedroom property, recently refurbished to a modern standard, including central heating, radiators, windows and doors and previously let as a HMO, with a guide price of £180,000, is at 116 Commercial Road, Newport. The mid-terrace property is on a busy high street with both residential and commercial properties. The property, totally let, previously realised annual rental income of £23,400.

A trio of tenanted apartments at 28 Church Street, Ebbw Vale, which have a current total annual rental income of £17,640 has a guide price of £173,000-plus. The property is comprised of two two-bedroom flats and a one-bedroom flat, all of which have been renovated to a high spec. The property has had complete electrical rewire, complete new gas heating system (not tested) and fully fitted kitchens as part of the refurbishment, which occurred 12 months ago. The utilities are separate so the property lends itself to a title split to be three individually saleable units rather than one freehold block.